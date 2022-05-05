Karuna Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.95 beats by $0.19
May 05, 2022 8:02 AM ETKaruna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Karuna Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:KRTX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.95 beats by $0.19.
- Topline data from the Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 and EMERGENT-3 trials expected in the third quarter of 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023.
- The company is on track to initiate Phase 3 program evaluating KarXT for the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease in mid-2022.
- The company has $443.2M in cash, which is expected to fund operations for at least 12 months following the potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission of KarXT for schizophrenia.