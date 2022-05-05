Karuna Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.95 beats by $0.19

May 05, 2022 8:02 AM ETKaruna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Karuna Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:KRTX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.95 beats by $0.19.
  • Topline data from the Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 and EMERGENT-3 trials expected in the third quarter of 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The company is on track to initiate Phase 3 program evaluating KarXT for the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease in mid-2022.
  • The company has $443.2M in cash, which is expected to fund operations for at least 12 months following the potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission of KarXT for schizophrenia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.