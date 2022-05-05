Datadog agrees to acquire Hdiv Security

May 05, 2022 8:03 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Cybersecurity Digital Technology Security

Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has agreed to acquire security-testing software provider, Hdiv Security.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Subject to certain customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close before the end of Q3 2022.
  • Hdiv Security's product monitors application behavior to provide highly accurate detection of both known and unknown vulnerabilities at runtime. The acquisition will help Datadog (DDOG) extend its cloud security platform with additional application security capabilities.
  • In other news, Datadog reported better-than-expected Q1 results today
  • Shares have slid ~5% pre-market following the news
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.