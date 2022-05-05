Datadog agrees to acquire Hdiv Security
May 05, 2022 8:03 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has agreed to acquire security-testing software provider, Hdiv Security.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Subject to certain customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close before the end of Q3 2022.
- Hdiv Security's product monitors application behavior to provide highly accurate detection of both known and unknown vulnerabilities at runtime. The acquisition will help Datadog (DDOG) extend its cloud security platform with additional application security capabilities.
- In other news, Datadog reported better-than-expected Q1 results today
- Shares have slid ~5% pre-market following the news