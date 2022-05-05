Bicycle Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.93 misses by $0.26, revenue of $3.86M misses by $0.55M

May 05, 2022 8:04 AM ETBicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Bicycle Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:BCYC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.93 misses by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $3.86M (+113.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.55M.
  • CEO comment: “Beyond our Bicycle Toxin Conjugates®, or BTCs, we continue to be encouraged as we progress our Bicycle TICA™ programs forward, including BT7480, which is advancing in the dose escalation portion of the Phase I clinical trial. Underscoring our efforts is a strong balance sheet and we anticipate our cash and cash equivalents will provide financial runway through 2024.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.