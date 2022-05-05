Bicycle Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.93 misses by $0.26, revenue of $3.86M misses by $0.55M
May 05, 2022 8:04 AM ETBicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bicycle Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:BCYC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.93 misses by $0.26.
- Revenue of $3.86M (+113.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.55M.
- CEO comment: “Beyond our Bicycle Toxin Conjugates®, or BTCs, we continue to be encouraged as we progress our Bicycle TICA™ programs forward, including BT7480, which is advancing in the dose escalation portion of the Phase I clinical trial. Underscoring our efforts is a strong balance sheet and we anticipate our cash and cash equivalents will provide financial runway through 2024.”