SpringWorks Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.26 misses by $0.21
May 05, 2022 8:05 AM ETSpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SpringWorks Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SWTX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.26 misses by $0.21.
- CEO says: “The second quarter of 2022 will be a meaningful period for SpringWorks and the patients we are working to serve as we expect to announce topline data from our Phase 3 DeFi study, share initial clinical data from our collaboration with GSK evaluating nirogacestat in combination with low-dose BLENREP in patients with multiple myeloma at ASCO, and host our first R&D Day, which will include initial clinical data from our biomarker-defined metastatic solid tumor programs with BeiGene, our preparations for serving patients with desmoid tumors, as well as broader developments across our pipeline.”