Kellogg Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.17, revenue of $3.67B beats by $80M; updates FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 8:07 AM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Kellogg press release (NYSE:K): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $3.67B (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Outlook: Raises its guidance for organic-basis net sales growth to approximately4% vs. estimated growth of 1.63% Y/Y, from its prior guidance of approximately3%.
  • Affirms its guidance for adjusted-basis operating profit growth of 1-2% on a currency-neutral basis.
  • Affirms its guidance for adjusted-basis earnings per share growth of 1-2% on a currency-neutral basis.
  • Affirms its guidance for net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.7-$1.8 billion, with capital expenditure of approximately $0.6 billion. As a result, cash flow is still expected to be in the $1.1- $1.2 billion range.
