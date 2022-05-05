Atlas Air Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 beats by $0.36, revenue of $1.04B beats by $20M
- Atlas Air Worldwide press release (NASDAQ:AAWW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $1.04B (+20.7% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
2022 Outlook:
For the second quarter of 2022, we expect revenue to exceed $1.1 billion vs consensus of $1.05B from flying more than 85,000 block hours. We also anticipate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $215.0 million, and adjusted net income to grow by a high-single-digit percentage compared with adjusted net income of $88.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
For the full year, we expect to fly more than 350,000 block hours, with revenue of approximately $4.6 billion vs consensus of $4.28B, and adjusted EBITDA of about $1.0 billion. In addition, we anticipate adjusted net income in the second half of 2022 to improve approximately 60% compared with adjusted net income in the first half of this year.
We expect aircraft maintenance expense in 2022 to be similar to 2021, and depreciation and amortization to total about $300 million. In addition, core capital expenditures, which exclude aircraft and engine purchases, are projected to total approximately $135 to $145 million, mainly for parts and components for our fleet.
We also expect our full-year 2022 adjusted effective tax rate will be approximately 23.0%.