Petco and Butterfly collaborate to bring ultrasound technology to all vet hospitals

May 05, 2022 8:09 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF), BFLYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) have agreed to deploy Butterfly iQ+ Vet to Petco's growing network of ~200 full-service veterinary hospitals at Petco pet care centers.
  • Butterfly iQ+ Vet, the world's only handheld, single probe, whole-body, multi-species imaging system, is designed to bring valuable clinical insights to veterinarians at the point-of-care, through innovative ultrasound technology made simple with AI.
  • Butterfly iQ+ Vet is the second-generation of Butterfly's veterinary ultrasound device and brings sharper imaging, a new procedural guidance tool, and hardware improvements that make the solution more powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use.
