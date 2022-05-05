Royal Caribbean Cruises Non-GAAP EPS of -$4.57 misses by $0.09, revenue of $1.06B misses by $90M
- Royal Caribbean Cruises press release (NYSE:RCL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$4.57 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.06B (+2423.8% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
- Shares -1% PM.
"It is gratifying to see our ships and crew returning to our mission of delivering the best vacation experiences in a safe and responsible way," said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of the Royal Caribbean Group. "Despite the impact of Omicron earlier in the year and the horrific conflict in Ukraine, we are encouraged by the strong demand for cruising and the steady acceleration in booking volumes," Liberty added. "Since the beginning of March, booking volumes have exceeded the record levels achieved in 2019 and we are optimistic that 2022 will be a strong transitional year as we return to full operations and profitability in the second half of the year."
The Group expects a return to net profit for the second half of 2022.