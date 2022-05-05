SolarWinds Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.02, revenue of $176.87M beats by $2.19M

May 05, 2022 8:11 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • SolarWinds press release (NYSE:SWI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $176.87M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.19M.
  • Q2 Outlook: Total revenue in the range of $174M to $177M, representing a decline of 2% Y/Y vs. consensus of $182.75M; Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 37% to 38% of total revenue; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.20 vs. consensus of $0.26; Weighted average outstanding diluted shares of approximately 161.6M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue in the range of $730M to $750M, representing growth of 2% to 4% Y/Y vs. consensus of $741.77M; Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 41% of total revenue; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.88 to $0.95 vs. consensus of $1.06; Weighted average outstanding diluted shares of approximately 162.6M.
