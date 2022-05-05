Commercial-stage biotech, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced an agreement with Europe-based Advanz Pharma (OTCPK:CXRXF) on Thursday to sell some of its foreign units and rights regarding overseas operations.

The sale includes a license to commercialize the company’s primary biliary cholangitis therapy, Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) outside the U.S.

Intercept (ICPT) shares have added ~32% in the pre-market, so far.

After completing the deal, the company will receive $405M upfront subject to certain adjustments. In addition, Intercept (ICPT) will be entitled to $45M if it can secure an extension of pediatric orphan exclusivity in Europe.

Should Advanz Pharma seek authorization for obeticholic acid in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) outside the U.S., the company will also receive royalties on net sales related to the indication.

Intercept (ICPT) will continue to be responsible for the production and supply of the therapy while Advanz Pharma (OTCPK:CXRXF) handles packaging, distribution, and commercialization outside the U.S. Intercept (ICPT) will also transfer most of its overseas employees to the European company.

The company plans to discuss further details on the deal during the earnings call scheduled for Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In 2021. ex-U.S. Ocaliva net sales grew ~31% YoY to $102.7M, Intercept’s (ICPT) latest 10-K filing indicates.