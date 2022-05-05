EPAM Systems rallies on earnings topper, initiates next quarter's guidance above estimates

  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is up 7% in premarket trading, Thursday, after finishing first quarter above the consensus mark with favourable guidance in place.
  • Q1 Revenue of $1.17B (+49.8% Y/Y) beats by $110M. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 53.0% Y/Y.
  • The software company told acquisitions completed in last 12-month contributed 9.9% to revenue growth in the quarter.
  • Non-GAAP Income from Operations was 16.1% of revenues
  • The company aligns its focus on diversification of its global delivery platform that is claimed to support both the near-term repositioning of customer projects from the impacted region, and future growth beyond 2022.
  • Cash used by operating activities was $51.8M compared to cash provided by operating activities of $12.8M in Q1 2021.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.49 beats by $0.72.
  • The company ended the quarter with $1.308B in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.
  • Q2 2022 guidance: Revenue is expected to be at least $1.140B, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 29%, vs. consensus of $1.09B.
  • GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 3% to 5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 10% to 12% of revenues.
  • GAAP EPS to be be at least $0.73 and Non-GAAP EPS be at least $1.70 for Q2 2022 vs. consensus of $1.71.
