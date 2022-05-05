Hot Stocks: ETSY, EBAY, W drop on earnings news; TWLO advances

E-commerce players were in focus during Thursday's pre-market trading. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), eBay (EBAY) and Wayfair (W) all endured selling following the release of their respective quarterly reports.

Elsewhere in the market, earnings news had the opposite impact on Twilio (TWLO). The customer engagement software provider saw pre-market strength after notching a breakeven quarter.

Decliners

Etsy (ETSY) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly results. The online marketplace reported weak Q1 results amid rising expenses and a tough comparison to last year. The firm also issued disappointing guidance.

ETSY said its net income plunged 40% from last year with revenue that came in below expectations. Meanwhile, the firm predicted a top-line figure of $540M-$590M for Q2, below the $628M that analysts had projected.

Dragged down by the earnings news, ETSY dropped 12% in pre-market action.

eBay (EBAY) represented another e-commerce name that suffered a decline following the release of its quarterly update. Shares retreated nearly 7% before the opening bell.

The online auction site beat expectations with its Q1 profit. However, revenue slipped 6% from last year and the company provided soft guidance for the rest of the year.

EBAY predicted revenue for the year of $9.6B-$9.9B. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $10.4B.

Earnings news also put pressure on Wayfair (W). Shares declined 9% in pre-market action after the firm reported a 14% decline in Q1 revenue.

The online retailer also saw a dramatic reversal in its adjusted EBITDA figure. The company reported a loss on that front of $113M for the quarter, compared to a profit of $206M in the same period last year.

Gainer

Twilio (TWLO) showed pre-market strength following the release of its latest quarterly update. The customer engagement software company reported a breakeven bottom line, surprising analysts, who had projected a loss.

The stock whipsawed in Wednesday's after-hours trading following the release of its quarterly report. Investors initially sent the stock lower after TWLO's Q2 forecast suggested slowing growth. However, shares reversed course and were showing a gain of 4% by Thursday's pre-market period.

