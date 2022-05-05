Arvinas GAAP EPS of -$1.20 misses by $0.28, revenue of $24.2M misses by $1.31M
May 05, 2022
- Arvinas press release (NASDAQ:ARVN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.20 misses by $0.28.
- Revenue of $24.2M (+336.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.31M.
- “It has been a very productive first quarter for Arvinas, as we prepare to initiate three planned pivotal clinical studies in the second half of 2022 for our two lead programs – ARV-471 in metastatic breast cancer and bavdegalutamide in molecularly defined metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer,” said John Houston, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president at Arvinas. “We have a unique opportunity to bring these two programs into late-stage development at the same time, demonstrating the potential of our PROTAC® platform to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.”