Nabriva extends exclusive contract to sell Merck's antibacterial drug Sivextro in US

May 05, 2022 8:23 AM ETNabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ireland's Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) said it extend its exclusive agreement with Merck (MRK) to promote and distribute the Kenilworth, N.J.-based company's antibacterial drug Sivextro in the U.S. till Dec. 31, 2026.
  • Sivextro (tedizolid phosphate) is used to treat patients 12 years of age and older with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, which are caused by certain susceptible Gram-positive microorganisms.
  • Under the initial term of the agreement, Nabriva was solely responsible for sales and distribution of Sivextro in the U.S. through Dec. 31, 2023. The amendment extends the agreement by three years.
  • The term can be further extended by an additional three-year period, subject to mutual agreement.
  • NBRV +4.82% to $0.32 premarket May 5
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.