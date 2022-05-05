Nabriva extends exclusive contract to sell Merck's antibacterial drug Sivextro in US
May 05, 2022
- Ireland's Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) said it extend its exclusive agreement with Merck (MRK) to promote and distribute the Kenilworth, N.J.-based company's antibacterial drug Sivextro in the U.S. till Dec. 31, 2026.
- Sivextro (tedizolid phosphate) is used to treat patients 12 years of age and older with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, which are caused by certain susceptible Gram-positive microorganisms.
- Under the initial term of the agreement, Nabriva was solely responsible for sales and distribution of Sivextro in the U.S. through Dec. 31, 2023. The amendment extends the agreement by three years.
- The term can be further extended by an additional three-year period, subject to mutual agreement.
- NBRV +4.82% to $0.32 premarket May 5