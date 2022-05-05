Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) Q1 earnings on Thursday has topped Wall Street expectations as its Asset Management and Retirement Services businesses strengthened during the quarter.

APO stock is rising 1.5% in premarket trading.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.52 sailed past the consensus of $1.04 and jumped from $1.05 in Q4 2021 and $0.66 in Q1 2021.

“Our first quarter results are a milestone event for Apollo following our merger with Athene in January," said CEO Marc Rowan. "Our asset origination engine remains very active, we are expanding our retail distribution capabilities and product offering, and our capital solutions business is well positioned to provide financing and structuring solutions at a particularly opportune time."

Fee related earnings were $310M in Q1 compared with $326.0M in Q4 2021 and $301.7M in Q1 of last year, helped by a boost in management fees and transaction fees.

Management fees of $505.4M increased from $483.0M in the previous quarter and $453.9M in Q1 a year ago.

Principal investing income was $187.0M in the first quarter, down from $191.8M in Q4 2021, but up from $61.1M in Q1 2021.

Assets under management of $513B in Q1 vs. $461B in the year-ago period, driven by inflows of $31B across the platform. fee-generating AUM of $376B in Q1 rose from $345B in Q1 a year ago, strengthened by organic growth at Athene.

Earlier this week, (May 4) Apollo funds bought $750M of notes to finance India's second-biggest airport.