Tupperware selloff extends as Citi, D.A. Davison pull bull ratings

Citi dropped its rating on Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to Neutral from Buy in reaction to the pandemic growth unwind going on with the retailer.

Analyst Wendy Nicholson: "Though TUP has continued to make progress on many of its operational initiatives since then, yesterday’s 1Q22 earnings underscore the difficulty that this company is having in really turning its business around. TUP is seeing the unwind of its pandemic-fueled growth, increasing macro pressures from the conflict in Ukraine/Russia and COVID driven lockdowns in China, and it is clearly still facing execution & operational challenges."

Nicholson and team are also worried about elasticities with TUP planning to be more aggressive with raising prices in coming quarters.

Citi slashed its price target on TUP in half to $13.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, D.A. Davidson cut its rating to Neutral from Buy and Sidoti slashed its price target to $25 from $43.

Shares of TUP fell another 6.05% in premarket action on Thursday after plunging 32.16% on Wednesday.

