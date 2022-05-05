Jobless claims up 19K to 200K
May 05, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: +19K to 200K vs. 178K consensus and 181K prior (revised from 180K).
- 4-week moving average was 188,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised average of 180,000.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended April 16, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 196,962 in the week ended Apr. 30, a decrease of 7,164 (or 3.5%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 25,765 (or 12.6 percent) from the previous week. There were 510,161 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.384M vs. 1.403M prior and 1.400M consensus.