Q1 productivity drops 7.5%, the biggest decline 1947
May 05, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Q1 Productivity and Costs: -7.5% vs. -2.5% expected and +6.3% prior (revised from +6.6%). That marks the biggest drop in quarterly productivity since Q3 1947, when the gauge fell 11.7%.
- Output fell 2.4% and hours worked increased 5.5%.
- On a Y/Y basis, labor productivity fell 0.6%, the largest four-quarter decline since Q4 1993.
- Unit labor costs: +11.6% vs. +6.8% expected and +1.0% prior (revised from +0.9%).
- The measure reflects a 3.2% increase in hourly compensation combined with the drop in productivity. Unit labor costs rose 7.2% over the past four quarters, the largest four-quarter increase since Q3 1982, when the gauge rose 8.2%.
- Last week, the Q1 Employment Cost Index rose 1.4% Q/Q, exceeding consensus, while wages and salaries rose 1.2%.