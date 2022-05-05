Q1 productivity drops 7.5%, the biggest decline 1947

May 05, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Female Steel Factory Worker at work

Lim Weixiang - Zeitgeist Photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Q1 Productivity and Costs: -7.5% vs. -2.5% expected and +6.3% prior (revised from +6.6%). That marks the biggest drop in quarterly productivity since Q3 1947, when the gauge fell 11.7%.
  • Output fell 2.4% and hours worked increased 5.5%.
  • On a Y/Y basis, labor productivity fell 0.6%, the largest four-quarter decline since Q4 1993.
  • Unit labor costs: +11.6% vs. +6.8% expected and +1.0% prior (revised from +0.9%).
  • The measure reflects a 3.2% increase in hourly compensation combined with the drop in productivity. Unit labor costs rose 7.2% over the past four quarters, the largest four-quarter increase since Q3 1982, when the gauge rose 8.2%.
  • Last week, the Q1 Employment Cost Index rose 1.4% Q/Q, exceeding consensus, while wages and salaries rose 1.2%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.