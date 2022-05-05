Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) largely positive earnings results on Thursday were tempered by talk of “unprecedented commodity inflation.”

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based restaurant chain reported stronger than expected profitability, staving off a negative EPS figure expected by analysts. The stronger than expected bottom line figure was buttressed by a 14.6% jump in revenue from 2021 to $134.5 million, led by a surge in same store sales.

“Even in the face of cost pressures, Portillo’s continues to have enviable profitability that provides financial flexibility, keeps our development pipeline on track, and supports our longer-term growth strategy,” CEO Michael Osanloo concluded.

Among those cost pressures were soaring meat prices.

“We also experienced unprecedented commodity inflation, with the highest impact in pork, chicken and beef prices,” the release reads. “Additionally, we experienced higher labor expenses during the first quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter of 2021 and anticipate additional wage investments in fiscal 2022.”

Protein costs rose 15.7% in the first quarter. Moving forward, the company anticipated commodity inflation in the range of 13% to 15%.

Once again highlighting financial flexibility amid the headwinds, the chain plans to increase menu prices to deal with the impact, building upon a 1.5% price hike in the first quarter. In doing so, management indicated its belief that it can mitigate any “material impact” to long-term growth and profitability.

Shares rose about 1% in pre-market hours as the market appeared accepting of the pricing power of the Chicago-style food chain.

Read more on Baird’s broad view of the restaurant sector.