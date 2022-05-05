InterDigital GAAP EPS of $0.58, revenue of $101.3M; issues Q2 guidance
May 05, 2022 8:35 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- InterDigital press release (NASDAQ:IDCC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.58.
- Revenue of $101.3M (+22.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 63% to $55.4 million, compared to $34.0 million in first quarter 2021.
- In second quarter 2022, the company expects revenue for the quarter to be between $114 to $120 million vs. consensus of $100.00M, including approximately $97 to $101 million of recurring revenue.
- The company expects its second quarter operating expenses will be in the range of $73 to $77 million, plus $3 to $4 million of restructuring charges.