Air Products posts mixed Q2 results; cost of sales outpaced sales growth

May 05, 2022

Hydrogen renewable energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility.

audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) +0.9% pre-market Thursday after edging past FQ2 earnings estimates and providing in-line guidance for Q3 and the full year, as higher volumes and pricing offset the effects of rising costs.

Q2 net income rose to $530.5M, or $2.38/share, from $473.1M, or $2.13/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while sales climbed 18% to $2.95B but slightly below expectations.

Sales growth came from 8% higher volumes, 6% higher pricing and 6% higher energy cost pass-through, partially offset by 2% unfavorable currency; cost of sales rose 23.3% to outpace sales growth, as net income margin fell to 18.2% from 19.1%.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose 9% Y/Y to $1.02B, as higher volumes, pricing and equity affiliates' income more than offset higher costs, but adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.6% fell 270 bps, which included a decrease from higher energy cost pass through of ~200 bps.

The company issued in-line guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $2.55-$2.65, compared with $2.60 analyst consensus estimate, while reaffirming its full-year outlook for EPS of $10.20-$10.40, vs. $10.29 consensus.

Air Products' (APD) price return has fallen 18% YTD and 14% during the past year.

