DigitalBridge FFO of $0.00 misses by $0.05, revenue of $257.46M misses by $2.84M

May 05, 2022 8:36 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • DigitalBridge press release (NYSE:DBRG): Q1 FFO of $0.00 misses by $0.05, GAAP EPS of -$0.46 misses by $0.43.
  • Revenue of $257.46M (+16.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.84M.
  • Shares +2.7% PM.

  • "We’re off to a great start to the year, already delivering on many of our key 2022 objectives,” said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge. “We’ve announced two important strategic transactions that accelerate and scale our high-performance investment management platform, putting us in a strong position to outperform our financial targets. We also made great progress with new core, credit, and ventures investments that advance our progress towards building a full-stack digital infrastructure investor.”

