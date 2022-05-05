Singularity Future Technology plunges on new short report from Hindenburg Research
May 05, 2022 8:40 AM ETSingularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) plummeted 30% in premarket trading after a new short report from Hindenburg Research.
- Hindenburg highlights concerns with Singularity's CEO Yang Jie and alleges that the crypto-mining related company has no "actual business operations." SGLY has market cap of about $133 million.
- SGLY short interest is 8.4%.
- Singularity Future's (SGLY) website didn't immediately list contact information and press releases didn't include contact information.
- Hindenburg Research is one of the most high profile short sellers now and is known in the last year for its short call on electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp. Nikola founder Trevor Milton resigned from the company last September shortly after Hindenburg Research issued a scathing short seller report on alleged misrepresentations by Milton.
