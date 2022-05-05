China Xiangtai stock gains premarket on deal for 6.1 MW crypto mining capacity

May 05, 2022 8:43 AM ETBit Origin Limited (BTOG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock rose 4.8% premarket on Thursday after the firm inked a hosting deal with Horizon Mining to secure cryptocurrency mining capacity of up to 6.1 MW.
  • Horizon Mining is an operator of a crypto mining site in Georgia Center for Innovation & Manufacturing in Macon City, Georgia, U.S.
  • BTOG also said its first batch of 868 miners will be deployed in Georgia on Thursday.
  • The next batch of 560 miners will be deployed in the second week of May.
  • "Running at full capacity, the total of 1,428 miners are expected to mine 0.56 BTC per day or generate daily revenue of ~$22K," BTOG said in a statement.
  • BTOG projects revenue of ~$5M from these miners in 2022.
