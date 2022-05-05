Bally's rejects takeover proposal from Standard General
May 05, 2022 8:49 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) announced that a special committee of its board of directors has terminated consideration of Standard General's proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bally's that it did not already own.
- In addition, the board determined that Bally's should pursue initiating a cash tender offer for its shares.
- The casino company expects the tender offer will involve $300M to $500M, and will be structured in a Dutch auction format.
- CEO update: "The Company has very substantial opportunities before it, including the integration of the Gamesys acquisition, the build-out of Bally's North American interactive business and the continued strategic expansion of our land-based footprint in the U.S."
- Shares of Bally's (BALY) rose 3.91% premarket with the company's Q1 earnings report also in the mix.