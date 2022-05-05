Shopify, Lloyds Banking Group, Datadog among premarket losers' pack
- Casa Systems (CASA) -18% on Q1 earnings release.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) -16% on Q2 earnings release.
- BRF (BRFS) -15% on Q1 earnings release.
- MaxLinear (MXL) -13% after MaxLinear confirms deal to purchase Silicon Motion for $3.8 billion.
- Shopify (SHOP) -14% on Q1 earnings release.
- Vimeo (VMEO) -13% on Q1 earnings release.
- Etsy (ETSY) -12% on Q1 earnings release.
- Datadog (DDOG) -4% on Q1 earnings release.
- Satellogic (SATL) -11%.
- Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) -10% on Q1 earnings release.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) -10% on Q1 earnings release.
- Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) -8% after suffers big drops in Q1 EBITDA, South Africa gold output.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) -8%.
- eBay (EBAY) -8% on Q1 earnings release.
- China Liberal Education Holdings (CLEU) -8%.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) -7% on Q1 earnings release.
- Fastly (FSLY) -7% on Q1 earnings release.
- ObsEva (OBSV) -7%.
- Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) -7%.
- Cardinal Health (CAH) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) -6% on Q1 earnings release.
- Wayfair (W) -5% on Q1 earnings release.
- NatWest Group (NWG) -6%.
- Tupperware Brands (TUP) -6% as Citi dropped its rating on Tupperware Brands Corporation to Neutral from Buy in reaction to the pandemic growth unwind going on with the retailer.
- Skillz (SKLZ) -6% on Q1 earnings release.
- Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) -6%.
- Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) -6%.