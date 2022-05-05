Edible Garden prices $14.7M IPO, trading starts today

May 05, 2022 8:52 AM ETEdible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Edible Garden (EDBL) priced its 2.93M shares IPO and accompanying warrants; each share is sold with one warrant to purchase one share with an exercise price of $5/share at combined offering price of $5 for gross proceeds of ~$14.7M.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 439.5K shares and warrants.
  • The shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq from today, under the symbols “EDBL” and “EDBLW,” respectively.
  • Offer is expected to close on May 9.
  • Net proceeds to be used for working capital, debt repayment, the construction and/or acquisition of existing greenhouses, organizational build out, transaction bonuses for its executive officers, completion of a packhouse at its NJ facility, and general corporate purposes.
  • Edible Garden is a controlled environment agriculture farming company which uses traditional agricultural growing techniques together with technology to grow fresh, organic food, sustainably and safely while improving traceability.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.