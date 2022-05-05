Edible Garden prices $14.7M IPO, trading starts today
May 05, 2022 8:52 AM ETEdible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Edible Garden (EDBL) priced its 2.93M shares IPO and accompanying warrants; each share is sold with one warrant to purchase one share with an exercise price of $5/share at combined offering price of $5 for gross proceeds of ~$14.7M.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 439.5K shares and warrants.
- The shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq from today, under the symbols “EDBL” and “EDBLW,” respectively.
- Offer is expected to close on May 9.
- Net proceeds to be used for working capital, debt repayment, the construction and/or acquisition of existing greenhouses, organizational build out, transaction bonuses for its executive officers, completion of a packhouse at its NJ facility, and general corporate purposes.
- Edible Garden is a controlled environment agriculture farming company which uses traditional agricultural growing techniques together with technology to grow fresh, organic food, sustainably and safely while improving traceability.