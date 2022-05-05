Alkaline Water stock dips on pricing $5M share offering
May 05, 2022 8:53 AM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) has priced its underwritten public offering of 8.33M shares of its common stock at $0.60/share, for an estimated gross proceeds of ~$5M.
- Underwriters has been granted a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of common stock, representing up to 15% of the number of the shares. Total gross proceeds of the offering will increase to ~$5.75M, if the over-allotment option is fully exercised.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on May 9, 2022.
- WTER shares are down -20% pre-market