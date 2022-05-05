ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood and Tesla boss Elon Musk share similar visions when it comes to actively managed funds, with both recently speaking out in favor of the investment vehicles.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Wood argued that the shift towards passively managed ETFs over the past couple of decades has been a mistake.

"In my view, history will deem the accelerated shift toward passive funds during the last 20 years as a massive misallocation of capital," she said.

Wood's tweet came as a follow-up to a message from Musk earlier this week, in which the billionaire said there needs to be a shift towards actively managed investments.

Musk tweeted on May 1st: “Right before he died, Jack Bogle (of Vanguard fame) said index/passive funds were too great a percentage of the market and he really knew what he was talking about! There should be a shift back towards active investment. Passive has gone too far.”

In recent years, Wood has become one of the highest profile active managers, with ETFs focused on innovation and disruption. Below are her six actively managed ETFs along with their 2022 performance:

(NYSEARCA:ARKK) -45.9%, (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -41.9%, (ARKF) -44.1%, (BATS:ARKG) -41.2%, (BATS:ARKQ) -24.1%, and (ARKX) -16%.

Moreover, Wood made a case that market players who are in search of true innovation will not find it in benchmark indices like the Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500. She argued in a recent monthly webinar that the broader averages have become more and more alike, with overlapping and overweighted FAANG and big household tech names versus "true innovation."