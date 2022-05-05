Cathie Wood and Elon Musk see eye-to-eye on actively managed funds

May 05, 2022 9:15 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARKG, ARKW, ARKQARKF, ARKXBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor8 Comments

Person working on computer to ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan/iStock via Getty Images

ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood and Tesla boss Elon Musk share similar visions when it comes to actively managed funds, with both recently speaking out in favor of the investment vehicles.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Wood argued that the shift towards passively managed ETFs over the past couple of decades has been a mistake.

"In my view, history will deem the accelerated shift toward passive funds during the last 20 years as a massive misallocation of capital," she said.

Wood's tweet came as a follow-up to a message from Musk earlier this week, in which the billionaire said there needs to be a shift towards actively managed investments.

Musk tweeted on May 1st: “Right before he died, Jack Bogle (of Vanguard fame) said index/passive funds were too great a percentage of the market and he really knew what he was talking about! There should be a shift back towards active investment. Passive has gone too far.”

In recent years, Wood has become one of the highest profile active managers, with ETFs focused on innovation and disruption. Below are her six actively managed ETFs along with their 2022 performance:

(NYSEARCA:ARKK) -45.9%, (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -41.9%, (ARKF) -44.1%, (BATS:ARKG) -41.2%, (BATS:ARKQ) -24.1%, and (ARKX) -16%.

Moreover, Wood made a case that market players who are in search of true innovation will not find it in benchmark indices like the Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500. She argued in a recent monthly webinar that the broader averages have become more and more alike, with overlapping and overweighted FAANG and big household tech names versus "true innovation."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.