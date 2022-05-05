Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) stock rose pre-market May 5 after the company Q1 revenue beat analysts' estimates a day ago.

Q1 revenue remained largely flat Y/Y to $31M.

The company said that excluding Avive revenue of $1.7M in Q1 2021, revenue in Q1 2022 increased 6%. Axogen (AXGN) noted that it had voluntarily suspended market availability of Avive Soft Tissue Membrane on June 1, 2021.

Core Accounts as of March 31 grew +5% Y/Y to 288. The company noted that revenue from Core Accounts continued to represent ~60% of total revenue.

Gross margin was 82.1%, compared to 83.3% in Q1 2021.

Adjusted net loss widened to -$8.5M, compared to -$3.1M in Q1 2021.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss was -$7.4M, compared to -$1.9M in the year ago period.

As of March 31, cash and investments were $73.7M, compared to $90.3M on Dec. 31, 2021. The decrease was mainly due to capital expenditures of $5M related to the construction of a new processing facility in Dayton, Ohio, and $7.6M related to bonuses, sales meeting and awards, and insurance premiums among other things.

Outlook:

"Our outlook for the year remains on track, and we expect continued growth as surgeons adopt the Axogen nerve repair algorithm," said Axogen President, Chairman and CEO Karen Zaderej.

Axogen (AXGN) said it continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $135M to $142M, representing ~10% to 15% growth Y/Y, excluding the impact of $4.1M of Avive revenue in 2021. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $138.16M.

Full-year 2022 gross margin is expected to be above 80%.

AXGN +8.84% to $8.99 premarket May 5