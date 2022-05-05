Ryerson Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $4.27 beats by $0.99, revenue of $1.75B

May 05, 2022 8:55 AM ETRyerson Holding Corporation (RYI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ryerson Holding press release (NYSE:RYI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.27 beats by $0.99.
  • Revenue of $1.75B (+52.2% Y/Y).
  The company anticipates 2Q22 revenues in the range of $1.75B to $1.80B, with sequential average selling prices to be up 0% to 2%, and shipments up 0% to 2%. LIFO expense in the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be zero. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO is expected to be in the range of $250M to $260Mn and earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $4.30 to $4.49
