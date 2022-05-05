Intercontinental Exchange Q1 earnings beat on operating income, recurring revenue growth

May 05, 2022 8:55 AM ET

  • intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) first-quarter earnings came in slightly above the average analyst estimate, highlighting operating income and recurring revenue growth.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.43 topped the consensus of $1.42 and increased from $1.34 at the end of March 2021.
  • Exchanges revenue was ~$1.6B in Q1 compared with ~$1.61B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Fixed income and data services revenue was $509M in Q1, up from $468M in Q1 2021.
  • Mortgage technology revenue of $307M in Q1 vs. $355M in Q1 2021.
  • Total revenue of $2.46B also breezed past the Wall Street estimate of $1.90B and gained slightly from $2.43B in Q1 of last year.
  • Operating income of $992M in Q1 rose from $892M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Free cash flow of $660M at March 31 vs. $702M at March 31, 2021.
  • Earlier this week, (May 4), Intercontinental Exchange agreed to buy Black Knight for $13B.
