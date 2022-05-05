Shell Q1 results - monster free cash flow, lower Q2 volumes across the board

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) reported Q1 results ahead of the market open in London Thursday, beating Street earnings estimates while generating very strong free cash flow. The company expects to see falling Q2 oil volumes, along with Diamondback (FANG), Coterra (CTRA), Pioneer (PXD), Hess's (HES) onshore business:

Earnings - the Company posted $1.20 in adjusted EPS, versus Street expectations for $1.09.

Cash flow - Shell (SHEL) generated 10.4b in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~4.8% of the current market cap; backing out a $7.4b net working capital headwind, free cash flow would have been ~$17.8b or ~8.3% of the market cap.

Capital allocation - management is a bit behind pace on the $8.5b share repurchase announced for 1h (3.9% of market cap), but plans to hit the target by the time of the Q2 release; the dividend was increased 4% to 25c (~3.5% yield).

Guide - gas production is expected to increase 4% in Q2 though LNG volumes are expected to fall as Sakhalin is removed from results, oil production is expected to fall almost 9% sequentially on GOM maintenance, and refinery utilization too is planned to fall from 71% in Q1 to 69% in Q2.

Despite weak Q2 guidance, Shell's (SHEL) free cash flow and commitment to shareholders is likely to support shares ahead of what are expected to be very strong Q2 results for the sector.