Lithium Americas GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.25
May 05, 2022 8:58 AM ETLithium Americas Corp. (LAC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lithium Americas press release (NYSE:LAC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.25.
- As at March 31, 2022, the Company had $492 million in cash and cash equivalents with an additional $75 million in available credit.
- In early April 2022, the site achieved a milestone of 5,000,000 total person hours without a lost time injury.
- As of March 31, 2021, 82%, or $605 million, of the $741 million capital budget has been spent.
- On January 25, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Millennial and the 100% owned Pastos Grandes project for total consideration of approximately $360 million
- Shares -2.25% PM.