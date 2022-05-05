Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) +30.7% pre-market Thursday following its Q1 operations update, which highlighted a strengthened balance sheet with a cash position of $172.8M.

"Our strengthened balance sheet allows us to reduce our debt, complete our technical studies and launch a robust exploration program to capitalize on recent exploration results," President and CEO Diane Garrett said.

The company said it has identified several higher-grade intercepts, including the high grade silver Vortex deposit, and initial results from the 2021 drill program returned higher grades than previously known at the mine.

Hycroft (HYMC) said Q1 production totaled 5,358 gold oz and 16,861 silver oz.

Hycroft Mining (HYMC) shares have lost 62% during the past year but gained 128% YTD.