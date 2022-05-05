Bandwidth pops up after higher margin, guidance raise impress investors
May 05, 2022 9:00 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is up 4% in premarket trading, Thursday, after reporting solid earnings beat in its first quarter results.
- Revenue of $131M (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.21M. It includes revenue from pass-through messaging surcharges of $17M in line with company's expectations.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.17.
- "Revenue and non-GAAP EPS both exceeded their respective guidance ranges driven by demand for digital engagement with continued momentum in messaging, which grew 35% year-over-year, and strong contributions from monthly recurring charges for phone numbers and emergency services," said CFO Daryl Raiford.
- Gross margin increased to 42% from 45% a year ago.
- EBITDA for the first quarter was $8M.
- Net retention rate was 114%, an active customer count reached 3,372.
- "Our first quarter results demonstrate our progress towards our long-term goals of greater than 60% gross margins and reinforces our confidence that we will achieve them," said Raiford in Q1 earnings conference call.
- Looking ahead, the cloud communications company raised its full -year guidance, claiming to reflect its business overperformance in the first quarter, partially offset by the necessary removal of the expected results from the recently divested SIP line business.
- However, it includes estimated impact of $16M - $24M in 2022 arising from the previously disclosed DDoS attacks in 2021.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total Revenue $551 - $557 (vs. consensus $551.27M), compared to prior guidance of $547M-555M; Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 - $0.14 (vs. consensus $0.07).
- Q2 2022 Guidance: Total Revenue $132.5 - $134.5 (vs. consensus $131.66M); Non-GAAP earnings per share -$0.09 to -$0.05 (vs. consensus -$0.03).
- On Mar. 1, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System flagged a warning of Bandwidth's stock at the high risk of performing badly at Strong Sell, citing decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other Communication Services stocks. Since then, stock has lost 17% and 70% in the last 6 months.