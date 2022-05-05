Pliant Therapeutics enters $100M loan facility to support ongoing development of PLN-74809
May 05, 2022 9:00 AM ETPliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) enters into a loan facility agreement with Oxford Finance for up to $100M of non-dilutive financing.
- This facility will support the continued clinical development of PLN-74809 in the lead indications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (or IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (or PSC).
- Under the terms of the loan agreement, company drew $10M of an initial $25M tranche at closing, with the remaining $15M available through the end of the year.
- Company has access to an additional $75M over three tranches, $50M of which is based on pre-determined milestones, and $25M at Oxford’s discretion.
- As of December 31, 2021, company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $200.6M.