The Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) ability to offset supply chain and inflation pressures is pushing shares higher on Thursday.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based food company reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.10, coming in $0.17 above estimates, while revenue of $3.67 billion beat expectations by $80 million. Moving forward, management raised its guidance for organic-basis net sales growth by 100 basis points and affirmed its outlook for operating profit growth.

The strong results come in spite of a significant increase in the cost of goods, rising 3.9% in the quarter, and labor disputes that carried into the start of the quarter. CEO Steve Callihane commented that the company’s pricing power and operational efficiencies were critical to the positive quarterly print and raised forecast.

"The strength of our portfolio is evident, as we more than offset the sales and cost impact of supply recovery in North America cereal with sustained momentum in snacks growth aroundthe world,” he said. “Our ability to execute with agility was also on display, as we navigated through a challenging supply environment and delivered productivity and price realization amidst decades-high cost inflation."

Callihane added that the company expects to sustain strong momentum, even as the war in Ukraine adds an overhang to business. The main drivers of this guidance are strong continued sales, coupled with price increases that will counteract the inflationary impacts on inputs.

Shares rose over 3% shortly before the market open on Thursday.

