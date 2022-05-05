Altamira announces regulatory nod to expand COVID-19 study for Bentrio
May 05, 2022 9:07 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Hamilton, Bermuda-based pharma company Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) announced on Thursday that the officials in North Macedonia approved its request to expand the COVAMID clinical study for Bentrio for patients with acute COVID-19 in the region.
- "Extending our study into North Macedonia strengthens our ability to meet our recruitment objectives for the COVAMID trial," Chief Executive of Altamira (CYTO) Thomas Meyer said, adding that the company is on track to complete the study in 3Q 2022.
- The trial is designed to evaluate the potential of Bentrio nasal spray to reduce the SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the nose and address COVID-19 signs and symptoms. Last month, the company said that the randomized, placebo-controlled study reached the midpoint of its enrollment.
- News of the initial regulatory approval for the study propelled Altamira (CYTO) shares in March.