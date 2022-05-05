Melco Resorts trades higher after adjusted EBITDA improves

May 05, 2022 9:11 AM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) stepped up into the earnings batter's box once again with a major pandemic headwind.

Total operating revenues fell 8% to $474.9M in Q1 due to heightened border restrictions in Macau related to COVID-19, which led to softer performance in the mass market table games segment.

Melco (MLCO) generated adjusted Property EBITDA of $56.0M in the quarter vs. $30.1M a year ago.

Looking ahead, MCLO plans to be prudent in managing its balance sheet and liquidity profile as it continues to navigate through the pandemic.

CEO Lawrence Ho: "We are pleased to see some easing of travel restrictions with the validity period for negative COVID tests increasing to 72 hours. We remain, as ever, confident in the pent-up demand for Macau as an international tourism destination and believe in a strong recovery once travel restrictions are further relaxed."

Shares of MLCO rose 3.55% premarket to $5.88 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.14 to $18.84.

Sector watch: Macau casino revenue plunged to an 18-month low in April.

