May 05, 2022 9:11 AM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) raised its 2022 guidance Thursday after record Q1 leasing activity pushed earnings higher than the Wall Street consensus.
  • The retail property REIT now expects 2022 FFO per share to $5.85-$6.05 vs. prior view of $5.75-$5.95; consensus estimate is $5.92.
  • "Record leasing combined with in-process expansion at our established mixed-use centers, our continued redevelopment and property improvement efforts and recent selective acquisitions continue to drive bottom line earnings growth," said CEO Donald C. Wood.
  • Q1 FFO per share of $1.50, topping consensus of $1.44, increased from $1.47 in Q4 and $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.
  • 119 leases were signed in Q1 for 444,398 square feet of comparable space, FRT's most active Q1.
  • Occupancy was 91.2% at March 31, 2022 vs. 91.1% at Dec. 31, 2021.
  • The portfolio was 93.7% leased at the end of Q1 vs. 93.6% leased at the end of 2021.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Federal REIT (FRT) FFO of $1.50 beats by $0.06, revenue of $256.77M beats by $7.64M
