Federal Realty Investment boosts guidance after leasing fuels Q1 earnings beat
May 05, 2022 9:11 AM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) raised its 2022 guidance Thursday after record Q1 leasing activity pushed earnings higher than the Wall Street consensus.
- The retail property REIT now expects 2022 FFO per share to $5.85-$6.05 vs. prior view of $5.75-$5.95; consensus estimate is $5.92.
- "Record leasing combined with in-process expansion at our established mixed-use centers, our continued redevelopment and property improvement efforts and recent selective acquisitions continue to drive bottom line earnings growth," said CEO Donald C. Wood.
- Q1 FFO per share of $1.50, topping consensus of $1.44, increased from $1.47 in Q4 and $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.
- 119 leases were signed in Q1 for 444,398 square feet of comparable space, FRT's most active Q1.
- Occupancy was 91.2% at March 31, 2022 vs. 91.1% at Dec. 31, 2021.
- The portfolio was 93.7% leased at the end of Q1 vs. 93.6% leased at the end of 2021.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
