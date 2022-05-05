Twilio rises after Q1 earnings beat, but analysts lower price targets on lower multiple

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose early on Thursday after the customer engagement software company posted first-quarter results that beat expectations, but several Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets, citing a lower earnings multiple.

Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane, who has a buy rating on Twilio (TWLO), lowered the price target to $200 from $300, noted that the quarter had "a little bit of everything," including stronger-than-expected revenue, weak cash flows, a leadership transition and guidance that "wrapped the Street on the top line."

"While growth remains strong in the business, investor attention is currently centered on gross margins and the potential for expansion towards management's 60%-plus target, as well as the pathway to cash flow generation," Lane wrote in a note to clients.

Twilio (TWLO) shares rose nearly 3.5% to $122.54 in premarket trading.

In addition, the analyst noted that Twilio's (TWLO) tools for communications platform as a service, or CPaaS, are "highly relevant" and should continue to benefit as companies use SMS and other forms of messaging to engage with customers, but the stock needs to see growth in the company's Segment and Engagement apps "to work."

Needham Securities analyst Ryan Koontz lowered the price target on Twilio (TWLO) to $200 from $350, while also lowering revenue estimates for 2022 and 2023.

Koontz wrote that CPaaS messaging is still "the core revenue engine" for the company, but the changes in management to help its "fledgling software sales" are a nagging concern for investors.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall, who has a $240 price target on Twilio (TWLO), noted that the first-quarter results "should help reset" some of the worries about long-term profitability, as the value proposition is different than its competitors and it offers a "compelling setup" heading into the second-half of 2022.

Last month, Twilio (TWLO) said it hired a new chief digital officer and a chief privacy officer, adding to its leadership team.