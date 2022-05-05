Melco Resorts & Entertainment Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.369 beats by $0.03, revenue of $474.95M misses by $32.82M
May 05, 2022 9:13 AM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment press release (NASDAQ:MLCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.369 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $474.95M (-8.5% Y/Y) misses by $32.82M.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$56.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$30.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2022 aggregated to US$1.90 billion, including US$0.4 million of restricted cash.
- Approximately 3.9 million ADSs were repurchased in the first quarter of 2022, for a total consideration of US$27 million.
- Shares +0.53% PM.