Melco Resorts & Entertainment Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.369 beats by $0.03, revenue of $474.95M misses by $32.82M

May 05, 2022 9:13 AM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment press release (NASDAQ:MLCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.369  beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $474.95M (-8.5% Y/Y) misses by $32.82M.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$56.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$30.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2022 aggregated to US$1.90 billion, including US$0.4 million of restricted cash.
  • Approximately 3.9 million ADSs were repurchased in the first quarter of 2022, for a total consideration of US$27 million.
  • Shares +0.53% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.