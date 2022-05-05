Rambus to acquire Hardent for data center solutions
May 05, 2022 9:13 AM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to acquire Hardent, an leading electronic design company.
- Hardent’s silicon design, verification, compression, and Error Correction Code (or ECC) expertise provides key resources for the Rambus
- Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.
- “Driven by the demands of advanced workloads like AI/ML and the move to disaggregated data center architectures, industry momentum for CXL-based solutions continues to grow. The addition of the highly-skilled Hardent design team brings key resources that will accelerate our roadmap and expand our reach to address customer needs for next-generation data center solutions.” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO.