Rambus to acquire Hardent for data center solutions

May 05, 2022 9:13 AM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBSto acquire Hardent, an leading electronic design company.
  • Hardent’s silicon design, verification, compression, and Error Correction Code (or ECC) expertise provides key resources for the Rambus
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.
  • “Driven by the demands of advanced workloads like AI/ML and the move to disaggregated data center architectures, industry momentum for CXL-based solutions continues to grow. The addition of the highly-skilled Hardent design team brings key resources that will accelerate our roadmap and expand our reach to address customer needs for next-generation data center solutions.” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO.
