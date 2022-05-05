DigitalBridge Q1 earnings fall short of consensus as expenses outweigh revenues

May 05, 2022 9:18 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) first-quarter earnings on Thursday missed Wall Street expectations as expenses continue to exceed revenues.
  • Revenues of $257.46M missed the consensus of $260.30M but rose firmly from $220.6M in the year-ago period.
  • Property operating income of $202.5M in Q1 vs. $189M in Q1 2021.
  • Fee income of $42.84M compared with $29.4M in Q1 of last year.
  • Q1 expenses were $339.41M in Q1, down from $364.13M in the year-ago quarter.
  • "We also made great progress with new core, credit, and ventures investments that advance our progress towards building a full-stack digital infrastructure investor,” said CEO Marc Ganzi.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Towards the end of April, DigitalBridge agreed to acquire AMP Capital's global infrastructure equity investment management business.
