Elon Musk expected to be Twitter's temporary CEO after deal - CNBC

It looks like Elon Musk may be about to put a lot more on his already crowded plate.

According to a report from CNBC, Musk is expected to serve as Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) chief executive officer after he closes his buyout - at least at first. CNBC's David Faber reported that Musk will act as a temporary CEO for a few months after the closing.

Twitter's (TWTR) current CEO, Parag Agrawal, had just taken over in November, but seems certain to give up the job when the $44 billion deal is completed, which is expected within six months.

Best-known for his roles as CEO of Tesla (TSLA), Musk also heads up space delivery and exploration company SpaceX.

Twitter (TWTR) shares rose more than 3% in early trading, Thursday.

In addition to the potential that he would take on the Twitter (TWTR) CEO job, Musk said in a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing said he has lined up an additional $7.1 billion in funding--including $1 billion from Oracle (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison--to finance his Twitter (TWTR) acquisition.

Musk has indicated he has a chief executive in mind, leading investors to heavy speculation about who will be the next leader in charge of Twitter (TWTR).