Enlivex gets 2 US patents for treating sepsis with cell therapy Allocetra
May 05, 2022 9:25 AM ETEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) said it was issued two U.S. patents related to claims covering methods of treating sepsis with Allocetra.
- The company noted that U.S. Patent No. 11,304,976 and 11,318,163, each provide intellectual property (IP) protection in the U.S. until at least 2036.
- "These latest patents add important depth to the IP portfolio protecting our sepsis program, with one specifically covering the treatment of sepsis derived from pneumonia, urinary, or biliary tract infections. These are three important sepsis subtypes that we intend to evaluate in our Phase II trial of Allocetra," said Enlivex CEO Oren Hershkovitz.
- The company said it is developing Allocetra as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages (type of white blood cells) into their homeostatic state.
- ENLV +5.26% to $4.40 premarket may 5