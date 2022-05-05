Biden pivots - plans to refill SPR

Landscape exterior front view of the White House

TriggerPhoto/E+ via Getty Images

  • Biden is seeking offers to refill the strategic petroleum reserve "SPR", the administration told CNN Thursday.
  • The news hit Thursday, literally minutes after IEA chief Birol said "we can release more oil if needed."
  • The update from the White House is long dated, with 60mb to be refilled in "unspecified future years."
  • The White House has thus far announced plans to release 180mb from the SPR this year.
  • The refill is a logical step, and shouldn't come as surprise; however, the timing and mixed-messaging from the US and IEA are likely to support crude prices (NYSEARCA:USO), and in fact, oil prices (CL1:COM) jumped ~$1.00/b as news hit the wire (XLE).
