Marinus stock rises premarket after resuming phase 3 RAISE trial for prolonged seizures
May 05, 2022 9:24 AM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) said it had resumed screening and recruitment for its phase 3 RAISE trial in refractory status epilepticus (RSE), a condition characterized by prolonged or repetitive seizures despite treatment with benzodiazepines and one antiepileptic drug.
- The company said it continues to expect topline RAISE trial results in H2 2023.
- MRNS stock +7.7% to $6.60 in Thursday premarket trading.
- Marinus in March got U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Ztalmy (ganaxolone) for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare form of genetic epilepsy.
- The Radnor, Pa.-based company is developing both intravenous and oral formulations of ganaxolone.
- Marinus previously announced in Feb. that it was pausing recruitment in the RAISE trial, due to impacts from the Omicron variant and interruptions in clinical supply material.
- MRNS said the trial has resumed utilizing new batches of the current IV formulation, and the company has implemented a reduced shelf life of 12 months.
- In agreement with the FDA, ganaxolone clinical supplies will be stored under refrigerated conditions for the entire duration of clinical use.