IGO Limited reports Q3 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 9:26 AM ETIGO Limited (IPGDF), IIDDYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IGO Limited press release (OTCPK:IPGDF): Q3 underlying EBITDA of A$233M for the quarter, assisted by high metal prices and increased net profit from TLEA.
- Revenue of A$245.5M represents a 31% increase on the prior quarter.
- Cash on balance sheet of A$440M following payment of A$171M income tax and A$38M dividend in the Quarter – with no debt.
- Nova on track to deliver full year production guidance with cash costs tracking better than guidance. IGO’s FY22 production guidance remains unchanged for Greenbushes. COGS for FY22 are likely to exceed our guidance range of A$350 – A$400 per tonne of spodumene sold as a result of higher state government royalty payments arising from higher spot spodumene prices. IGO expects COGS excluding royalties for FY22 to be in the range A$225– A$275 per tonne of spodumene sold.